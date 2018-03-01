App
Business
Feb 25, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top 10 valued companies add Rs 58,650 crore in mcap

Eight of 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 58,650.26 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT major TCS witnessing the maximum gain.

PTI
 
 
Eight of 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 58,650.26 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT major TCS witnessing the maximum gain.

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Maruti Suzuki India suffered erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, ONGC and SBI saw addition.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 26,742.6 crore to Rs 5,89,007.15 crore.

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 7,790.98 crore to Rs 5,91,607.74 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 6,729.43 crore to Rs 2,52,407.03 crore.

The valuation of HDFC surged Rs 5,963.88 crore to Rs 2,96,103.60 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 4,363.3 crore to Rs 2,43,831.47 crore.

SBI added Rs 3,754.95 crore to Rs 2,38,331.01 crore and the valuation of ITC rose by Rs 3,292.16 crore to Rs 3,28,057.31 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank gained Rs 12.96 crore to Rs 4,87,256.42 crore.

On the other hand, HUL's m-cap eroded by Rs 6,374.39 crore to Rs 2,86,360.51 crore.

Also, Maruti lost Rs 4,069.02 crore to Rs 2,62,969.75 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the past week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent gain.

