App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 11, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 Sensex cos lose Rs 67,153 crore in M-cap

Barring HDFC and Infosys, all the top 10 companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), ONGC and SBI, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The combined market valuation of eight of 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 67,153.81 crore last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex tanking over 2 percent.

Barring HDFC and Infosys, all the top 10 companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), ONGC and SBI, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

RIL's valuation slumped the most by Rs 22,533.65 crore to Rs 5,77,751.85 crore.

The m-cap of ONGC tumbled by Rs 12,704.90 crore to Rs 2,30,549.07 crore, while that of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked Rs 8,114.13 crore to Rs 2,18,520.44 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India's valuation dropped Rs 6,393.52 crore to Rs 2,61,735.76 crore, HDFC Bank's by Rs 6,367.69 crore to Rs 4,80,675.75 crore, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) by Rs 5,419.33 crore to Rs 2,81,514.77 crore and that of ITC by Rs 5,122.88 crore to Rs 3,16,398.74 crore.

The valuation of TCS diminished by Rs 497.71 crore to Rs 5,80,890.57 crore.

On the contrary, HDFC gained Rs 959.68 crore to Rs 3,00,882.84 crore and Infosys Rs 688.13 crore to Rs 2,54,099.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the numero uno spot followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the last week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 739.80 points or 2.17 percent.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC