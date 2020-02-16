App
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL leads

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 33,534.56 crore to reach Rs 9,42,422.58 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1.09 lakh crore to their market capitalisation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) leading the list. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HUL, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the other gainers. HDFC Bank and HDFC were the only ones in the top-10 list to witness a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 33,534.56 crore to reach Rs 9,42,422.58 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) climbed Rs 20,619.84 crore to Rs 4,88,132.65 crore and that of TCS jumped Rs 17,673.73 crore to Rs 8,19,445.77 crore.

Close

Bharti Airtel's valuation advanced Rs 13,911.68 crore to Rs 3,08,293.55 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose Rs 8,014.92 crore to Rs 2,87,802.92 crore.

related news

The m-cap of ICICI Bank swelled by Rs 6,138.65 crore to Rs 3,53,225.18 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 5,666.73 crore to Rs 3,21,586.80 crore.

Infosys added Rs 3,832.8 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,34,816.02 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 12,409.1 crore to Rs 6,67,982.74 crore.

Likewise, the valuation of HDFC fell by Rs 777.55 crore to Rs  4,15,225.64 crore.

The domestic market capitalisation chart was topped by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 115.89 points or 0.28%. PTI

SUM .

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 10:19 am

