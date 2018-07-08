App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of 10 most valued cos add Rs 66,626 crore in m-cap

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained its numero-uno position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 66,625.6 crore to their market valuation last week, with TCS emerging as the star performer. While Infosys and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 25,306.88 crore to Rs 7,32,521.29 crore.

Maruti Suzuki's valuation zoomed Rs 14,608.59 crore to Rs 2,81,079.45 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 8,030.79 crore to Rs 3,63,431.19 crore.

The m-cap of ITC advanced by Rs 7,627.68 crore to Rs 3,32,322.95 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank soared Rs 5,510.83 crore to Rs 2,61,263.97 crore.

RIL's valuation climbed by Rs 2,249.42 crore to Rs 6,18,749.36 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 1,728.92 crore to Rs 3,22,542.15 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 1,562.49 crore to Rs 5,50,531.99 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys suffered an erosion of Rs 4,859.69 crore from its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,80,551.12 crore, while SBI lost Rs 1,651.04 crore to Rs 2,29,763.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained its numero-uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Last week, the Sensex rose by 234.38 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 35,657.86.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 12:37 pm

tags #Business #markets #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.