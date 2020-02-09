App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of 10 most valued cos add Rs 1.57 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL shines

Only two companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, took a hit in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the top 10 valued companies added Rs 1,57,270.8 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries which gained Rs 31,981 crore, according to market data. Only two companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, took a hit in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 31,981.45 crore to Rs 9,08,888.02 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 23,503.35 crore to Rs 6,80,391.85 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 23,385.05 crore to Rs 4,16,003.19 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 23,049.72 crore to Rs 2,94,381.87 crore and of ICICI Bank by Rs 20,676.16 crore to Rs 3,47,086.53 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 18,617.38 crore to its m-cap at Rs 4,67,512.81 crore and SBI Rs 15,484.2 crore to Rs 2,86,033.80 crore.

Likewise, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation moved up by Rs 573.46 crore to Rs 3,15,920.07 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped Rs 10,656.8 crore to Rs 8,01,772.04 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 1,296.88 crore to Rs 3,30,983.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stayed at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI).

Last week, the Sensex surged 1,406.32 points or 3.53%.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #market cap #RIL

