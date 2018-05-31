Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April

Eight infrastructure industries recorded 4.7 percent growth in April helped by healthy performance in segments like coal, natural gas and cement. The growth rate of eight core sectors, which also include fertilisers and steel, was 2.6 percent in April 2017, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry today.

Coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement grew by 16 percent, 7 .4 percent, 2.7 percent, and 16 .6 percent in April this year, respectively.

As per the data, growth in the fertiliser production was 4.6 percent and in steel sector it was 3.5 percent in April on yearly basis.

Electricity generation increased by 2.2 percent in April this year, over the same month of 2017.

However, crude oil production declined by 0.8 percent in on yearly basis.