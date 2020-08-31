172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|eight-core-industries-output-contracts-for-fifth-consecutive-month-in-july-5779351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight core industries output contracts for fifth consecutive month in July

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in July.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

For the fifth consecutive month in July, the output of eight core infrastructure industries tumbled by 9.6 percent due to the decline mostly in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had expanded by 2.6 percent in July 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on August 31 showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in July.

Close

The output of steel, refinery products, cement, natural gas, coal, crude oil and electricity declined by 16.5 percent, 13.9 percent, 13.5 percent, 10.2 percent, 5.7 percent, 4.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, the fertiliser output grew by 6.9 percent during the month under review as against 1.5 percent in July 2019.

During April-July,  the sector's output dipped by 20.5 percent as compared to a growth of 3.2 percent in the same period last fiscal.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy

