App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eicher Trucks & Buses bags order for 350 trucks from Bangladesh

The delivery of the order is expected within 8 months, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), today said it has bagged an order for 350 heavy duty trucks from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The delivery of the order is expected within 8 months, the company said in a statement.

"The commercial vehicle industry in Bangladesh has been growing rapidly in the past few years. This market is a key export region for us and there is a growing demand for fuel efficient, reliable trucks to fulfil customer requirements," said SS Gill, VECV Senior VP and Head, International Business.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Bangladesh #BRTC #Business #Companies #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.