Eicher Trucks & Buses bags order for 350 trucks from Bangladesh

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), today said it has bagged an order for 350 heavy duty trucks from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The delivery of the order is expected within 8 months, the company said in a statement.

"The commercial vehicle industry in Bangladesh has been growing rapidly in the past few years. This market is a key export region for us and there is a growing demand for fuel efficient, reliable trucks to fulfil customer requirements," said SS Gill, VECV Senior VP and Head, International Business.