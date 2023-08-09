Eicher to provide 1,000 e-trucks for Amazon's delivery operations in India

Amazon will gradually roll out 50 Eicher electric trucks in major centres.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles, will partner with Amazon to advance the electrification of Amazon's delivery operations in India. The collaboration plans to integrate around 1,000 state-of-the-art electric trucks with zero emissions into Amazon's fleet over the next five years, through Amazon's transportation partners.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Amazon will roll out 50 Eicher electric trucks in major centres like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram in the upcoming months. These Eicher electric trucks, which incorporate advanced digital features, will be constructed using Eicher's existing electric vehicle platform, which is already utilised for buses. The trucks will vary in deck lengths, ranging from around eight to 24 feet, and will include tailored cargo stacking arrangements. Both fast and slow charging choices will be available to address specific operational needs.

The service solution will also consider factors such as charging infrastructure availability, operational requisites, charging time limitations, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies for the fleet.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of VECV, stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Amazon for deploying electric trucks for Amazon’s e-commerce deliveries in India. In line with the Government of India’s net-zero 2070 targets, the partnership reflects our commitment to promoting smart and sustainable solutions for a zero-emission transport ecosystem."

Abhinav Singh, VP of Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment, and Supply Chain at Amazon India said, "We are proud to work with key partners to lead the way in the electrification of a wide range of vehicles within our delivery operations. At this scale, there is no established playbook for fleet transformation, but we are making progress through collaborations like this one to transform our network. We remain committed and are well on our way to integrate 10,000 EVs into our delivery fleet in India by 2025."