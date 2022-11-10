Eicher Motors Q2 result| Consolidated revenue rises 56.4% YoY, net profit jumps 76%

Eicher Motors posted a 56.4% year on year (YoY) rise in revenue and 76% YoY rise in net profit in the quarter ending September. On a consolidated basis, revenue reported was Rs 3,519 crore and PAT was Rs 657 crore for Q2FY23. In the year ago quarter, the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,250 crore and PAT of Rs 373 crore.

Ebitda for Q2FY23 was Rs 822 crore, which was a 75% jump from Rs 470 crore in the year ago quarter.

The impressive numbers were driven by volume growth, product mix and improvement in commercial vehicle market share. Royal Enfield ended the quarter with its strong performance in the domestic markets with total dispatches at 183,067 units, more than 73.4% increase over 105,593 units in the same period last year, stated the company’s press release.

October sales were healthy for the motorcycle segment. The company sold 80,792 units, which was the highest ever monthly sales figure, and which was 79% rise over last October’s figures. Speaking on VECV’s performance Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO VECV said “During the second quarter VECV strengthened market share particularly in heavy duty truck and bus segments for both Eicher and Volvo brands. Vehicle sales for the first half stand at 35,085 vehicles marking a growth of 67.6% over corresponding period last year.”

The street was expecting the auto major to post another quarter of stellar year-on-year growth in revenue and profit, led by a low base, easing supply problems, fall in raw material prices and price hikes.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a 56.5% rise in revenue and a 79% rise in net profit in the quarter ended September. Its standalone revenue touched Rs 3,354 crore in Q2FY23 and its net profit hit Rs 615 crore.

Talking about the results, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, said, “At the halfway mark, our overall performance has been very encouraging, we have witnessed great uptick in the momentum with launch of new Hunter 350. Further we are super happy at having showcased our spectacular new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA just earlier this week. This motorcycle immensely elevates our portfolio in the 650 twin category. On the commercial vehicles side, VECV delivered its first large order of 40 Skyline Pro E electric buses to the prestigious city of Chandigarh. During the quarter we also strengthened our market share in the Heavy Duty trucks and buses segment while launching a slate of new products and improving our distribution reach. At EML, our business performance has been quite promising and we continue to focus on the next stage of our growth with a robust ESG vision.”