 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Efforts to avoid a power crisis are set to boost LNG imports

Bloomberg
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

India relies on imports for nearly half its gas needs, with fertilizer, transport and industries being the biggest users of the fuel. The nation’s LNG imports declined 14% from a year earlier during the 10 months ended in January due to high prices.

Representative image

India will boost fuel imports after gas-fired power stations were asked to increase output to meet soaring demand during the summer months.

Gail India Ltd. will tap the seaborne market to supply state-run power producer NTPC Ltd., which has been asked by the government to run 5 gigawatts of plants to meet peak demand during April and May, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the details are private.

New Delhi-based NTPC estimates it will require 250 million metric standard cubic meters of the fuel during the two-month period, according to some of the people. An additional 4 gigawatts of capacity run by other companies will also be kept ready to operate if needed.

NTPC and a Gail spokesman didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking a comment.