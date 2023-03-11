Efforts to avoid a power crisis are set to boost LNG imports

India will boost fuel imports after gas-fired power stations were asked to increase output to meet soaring demand during the summer months.

Gail India Ltd. will tap the seaborne market to supply state-run power producer NTPC Ltd., which has been asked by the government to run 5 gigawatts of plants to meet peak demand during April and May, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the details are private.

New Delhi-based NTPC estimates it will require 250 million metric standard cubic meters of the fuel during the two-month period, according to some of the people. An additional 4 gigawatts of capacity run by other companies will also be kept ready to operate if needed.

NTPC and a Gail spokesman didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking a comment.

India's government is taking action as harsher-than-expected weather threatens to create a surge in electricity demand. An early onset of hot weather has already pushed power demand to near-record levels, stoking fears of a repeat of the intense heat wave last year. India has already invoked an emergency rule forcing some plants running on imported coal to run at capacity.

