Last Updated : May 31, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Efforts on to run all vehicles on electricity by 2030: Vardhan

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is making efforts to ensure that by 2030, all vehicles in the country run on electricity, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said here today.

"The government is committed to provide e-vehicles and the facilities to charge them. We are trying to ensure that all vehicles in the country run on electricity by 2030," the environment minister said.

Vardhan was speaking to reporters after a function here where the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding with Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and EESL for supply of electric vehicles and charging points to the state government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said these MoUs will change the transport sector. His government's focus was on providing easily accessible and environment-friendly public transport services, he said.

"We have come out with e-vehicle policy. The state government intends to provide vehicles running on electricity, especially in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. We also intend to use electric vehicles for government offices," Fadnavis said.

The state cabinet last week cleared the e-vehicles policy which seeks to encourage manufacturing and use of such vehicles.
First Published on May 31, 2018 06:45 pm

