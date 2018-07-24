App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Effort on to reduce paints price by 10%: IPA

The cost of inputs like crude-based monomers and titanium dioxide have remained high for the past few quarters. In a bid to protect their margin, paint companies raised prices by around 5.5 percent in two trances in March and June 2018, Anand said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Paints Association (IPA) today said effort was on to reduce the paints price by 10 percent to pass on the Goods and Services tax (GST) benefit to the consumers. The GST on paints and varnishes has been reduced to 18 percent from 28 percent with effect from July 27.

"Though, we have not received the fine print, but we are making efforts to pass on the full benefit of GST to the consumers. But it cannot be done due to some other factors," IPA vice-president S Mahesh Anand said here on the sidelines of the AGM. Given the anti-profiteering provisions, companies are expected to pass this benefit on to consumers in the form of price cuts.

The cost of inputs like crude-based monomers and titanium dioxide have remained high for the past few quarters. In a bid to protect their margin, paint companies raised prices by around 5.5 percent in two trances in March and June 2018, Anand said.

Speaking about the industry outlook, Anand said with the GST reduction the paint sector was expected to get additional push of 3-4 percent to register double digit growth. In 2017-18, the paint industry expanded at around nine percent to about Rs 52,000 crore.

related news

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.