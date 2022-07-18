EESL to invest Rs 150 crore for upscaling energy efficiency projects

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will invest Rs 150 crore for upscaling 100 energy efficiency projects in different industrial units of various sectors.

"With the aim to augment the use of energy efficiency solutions in the industry sector, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of ministry of power, will invest 150 crore for upscaling 100 energy efficiency projects in different industrial units of various sectors, notified under the PAT (Perform Achieve and Trade) scheme of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)," a statement said.

This investment will be part of the EESL’s Demonstration of Energy Efficiency Project (DEEP). The project is aimed at implementing innovative energy efficiency technologies and deploy large scale energy efficiency measures in the industries covered under PAT scheme.

Together with EESL, BEE plans to bolster industries by creating an ecosystem, which not only provides support in meeting their allocated Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) reduction targets under the PAT scheme, but also supports market transformation for innovative technologies and bring substantial investment in this endeavour. Under the project, BEE and EESL with their collaborative approach and expertise, aim to deploy eight innovative energy efficiency technologies in PAT industries.

For this, 27 demonstrations will be held across the country. Under the project, BEE and EESL with their collaborative approach and expertise, aim to deploy eight innovative energy efficiency technologies in PAT industries. In a bid to create awareness around this project, EESL and BEE also organised a workshop in association with Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and State Designated Agencies of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

During the DEEP consultation workshop, key dignitaries from BEE, EESL, GEDA, Climate Change Department (CCD), government of Gujarat, shared insights about the importance of energy efficient technologies. Girja Shankar, head (CDP), said, "EESL’s programmes have made a significant contribution in upscaling India’s energy efficiency portfolio. Through DEEP, we will continue our concerted efforts to help the country meet its climate action goals with widespread adoption of innovative technologies. EESL will also organise a similar workshop on 20th July 2022."

Ravi Shankar Prajapati Joint Director (BEE), said, "Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme is the one of the flagship programmes of BEE to enable a reduction in carbon footprint from industrial sectors. The successful demonstration of these projects will enhance profitability for industries and support them in achieving the PAT targets."

Inaugurating the first workshop on DEEP project and speaking about the leadership quality of industries from Gujarat, Shivani Goyal – Director (GEDA), said, "Gujarat Energy Development Agency will provide full support and showcase the successful implementation of innovative technologies through the DEEP project. GEDA has demonstrated key accomplishments in renewable energy and energy efficiency programmes of BEE and EESL."

During the workshop, EESL explained the details of approved innovative technologies and presented a live demo for submission of expression of interest. The workshop also saw technology solution providers presenting case studies, cost economics and advancement of these technologies during a panel discussion.