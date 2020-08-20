EESL planning to blacklist China-backed PT Hexing from future tenders: Report

After cancelling Rs 345 crore smart metre contract, government-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is planning to blacklist China-backed Indonesia-based company PT Hexing from future tenders.

In a related development, Delhi High Court on August 18 dismissed PT Hexing's plea seeking to stop ESSL from encashing Rs 30 crore bank guarantee after it failed to supply 1.5 million smart meters.

EESL also plans to return 9,980 meters supplied by the company, said a report by Mint.

HC has dismissed PT Hexing's petition with regard to non-performance of their contract, said Saurabh Kumar, executive vice-chairperson, EESL Group.

"According to the contract, we will initiate further action and issue show-cause notice as to why should the company not be blacklisted," Kumar added.

If blacklisted, PT Hexing will not be able to participate in future tenders of the central and state governments and their agencies.

PT Hexing could not be contacted for comments, the report stated.

The development comes in the wake of increased border tension between India and China, following the Galwan valley clash.

Seeking an injunction to stop encashment of guarantee, the China-backed company, in its petition, said, "PT Hexting will suffer irretrievable injury as the encashment of the bank guarantees is now a ground for rejection of bids in many tenders floated by various governmental agencies and therefore would have a negative impact on the future biddings by the petitioners, thereby leading to financial loss to the petitioners."

Smart meters are electronic devices that record electricity consumption of the area at shorter intervals as compared to the regular meters that are in use today. The smart meter will communicate it back to the power supplier, who will then be able to account accurate bills.

As of now, smart meters are being used in the UK. The smart meters there are also given to properties to keep a check on the meter reading, pointing that a two-way communication for these devices is also possible. In a few parts of the UK, smart meters are also used to track gas consumption.