MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

EESL inks pact with Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures

"Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of the Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Limited for implementing energy efficiency and energy conservation measures at a selected number of the latter’s properties in India," a statement said.

PTI
June 08, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson (EVC) of EESL, said, “We hope that the success we will achieve through our projects will encourage many more players to explore avenues for strengthening their energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.”

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson (EVC) of EESL, said, “We hope that the success we will achieve through our projects will encourage many more players to explore avenues for strengthening their energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.”

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run EESL has inked a pact with Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency and energy conservation measures.

"Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of the Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Limited for implementing energy efficiency and energy conservation measures at a selected number of the latter’s properties in India," a statement said.

During the three-year engagement, both companies will work together to identify areas to improve energy efficiency and leverage the expertise of EESL and its subsidiary companies Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) and EPSL Trigeneration in the areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging, among others.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson (EVC) of EESL, said, “We hope that the success we will achieve through our projects will encourage many more players to explore avenues for strengthening their energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.”

Patu Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, “Our partnership with EESL will enable us to enhance the impact of these measures and find ways to further reduce our carbon footprint, in order to move closer to our goal of being carbon neutral.”

Close

Related stories

EESL’s expertise will help Lemon Tree Hotels realize its stated intention of delivering a healthy triple bottom line – planet, people, and profit – through its sustainability initiatives.

The projects implemented through this partnership will contribute to improving the overall energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of the hotel company.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #EESL #energy efficiency #Lemon Tree Hotels
first published: Jun 8, 2021 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey