Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL inks MoU with DoP for distribution of energy-efficient appliances

EESL will distribute the LED lights (bulbs and tubelights) and BEE 5-star rated fans through DoP's network of post offices across India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with the Department of Posts (DoP) for distribution of energy-efficient appliances under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme.

EESL will distribute the LED lights (bulbs and tubelights) and BEE 5-star rated fans through DoP's network of post offices across India, a statement said.

It added that the distribution of these energy-efficient appliances will be conducted in a phased manner across states through select post offices.

"Under this initiative, the post office centres will provide the additional facility of replacement of non-functional LED bulbs, tube lights and fans that are within their technical warranty period under the UJALA programme," the statement said.

Divided into 23 postal circles, EESL and DoP have enhanced the distribution approach as this will be the largest network for distribution and replacement of UJALA appliances, it noted.

This partnership will contribute to making energy efficiency more mainstream across India as well as enable higher savings and reduction in carbon dioxide emission.

The process of the sale of LED bulbs, tube lights and ceiling fans will also include acceptance of e-payments.

"... DoP has a vast network and will enable the reach of energy-efficient appliances to urban, semi-urban and rural areas. This agreement not only promotes access to energy-efficient products for the consumers but also enables easy replacement of non-functional appliances at their nearest post office," EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said.

EESL has partnered with several state-owned institutions like oil marketing companies and common service centres to tap upon the network of these institutions and significantly boost distribution and reach of energy-efficient products.

Currently, under the UJALA Scheme, over 31 crore LED bulbs, 66 lakh LED tube lights and around 20 lakh energy-efficient fans have been distributed in the country.

This has helped in an annual energy saving of over 40,000 million kWh.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Business #India

