Education system should be oriented towards problem-solving: Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on January 7 said instances such as unrest across universities in the country are 'part of life' and that it is not very worrying.

Murthy was answering questions on the sidelines of the Infosys Science Foundation’s Awards event in Bengaluru.

When asked about unrest across campuses in India are over the past few weeks and whether this will affect research and general academic growth, Murthy said, "Education is about applying mind and questioning. Curiosity is a good input to improve learning. This is part of life we should not worry too much about it."

He talked about the need for innovation and entrepreneurship in areas such as education and healthcare and startups can be boosted if employability among engineers and management graduates improves.

Murthy said he directs his venture capital to support entrepreneurs working in areas of education, medical diagnostics and healthcare, "We are focused on investing in areas that will make society a better place."

"Unicorns are coming up in e-commerce and other areas, but I am positive that corporations can be built that can scale revenue and profits in areas such as education and healthcare," Murthy told CNBC-TV18.

On what could boost innovation, especially such critical areas, the Infosys co-founder said the education system has to become oriented towards the problem solving and that entrepreneurs should not face hassles from the government.

"Money should be available for good ideas. Talent is a big problem in the country. We need to have enough talent that can be utilised by entrepreneurs. Percentage of employability among engineers and management graduates has to improve to 80-90 percent whereas it is at about 10 percent as per a McKinsey report," he added.

Murthy said India offers a huge opportunity for collaboration between the academic institutions and the private sector to collaborate and address everyday problems.

“In India, scientists and engineers should look at solving problems around us. Most of these problems will require an applied research orientation. Problem-solving mindset is extremely important in India," he said.