    Edtech Unicorn LEAD announces ESOP liquidation plan of $3 million

    The current ESOP liquidation plan is a significant opportunity given that LEAD's valuation has doubled in the last nine months on the back of solid growth in its operating and financial metrics.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    After becoming India's first Edtech Unicorn this year, LEAD has now announced an ESOP Liquidation plan of close to $3 million for its employees. The Edtech startup has a more broad-based ESOP approach with close to 20% of its employees owning ESOPs.

    The company recently had its Series E Fundraise of $100 million led by WestBridge Capital with participation from GSV Ventures. It is with this funding that the LEAD attained Unicorn status with this funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

    LEAD Cofounder & CEO, Sumeet Mehta said, “Our success would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our teams. I'm delighted that we are in a position to offer significant wealth creation opportunities to those who have joined us on our mission to provide an excellent education to every child. We have also included our Alumni in the Liquidation Plan because they continue to remain ambassadors of LEAD.”

    Over the years, LEAD has created a niche for itself in the EdTech industry by transforming core schooling in India with its full-stack School EdTech solutions.

    It has been making international standard education accessible and affordable to students, especially in non-metro cities. The company envisions transforming the lives of 25 million students in 60,000 schools by 2026 through School EdTech.
