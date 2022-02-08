Edtech sector creates 75,000 jobs in five years: IEC

Illustration by Suneesh K.

Indian edtech companies have created 75,000 employment opportunities in the past five years, the Indian EdTech Consortium (IEC) formed under the umbrella of the Internet and Mobile Association of India, said on February 8.

The consortium said as investment and recognition increase, edtech companies are looking forward to creating an inclusive job environment for millions of talented Indians.

The Indian start-up ecosystem has generated sizable job opportunities during challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and edtech has emerged as a key job creator, IEC claimed.

“The aspirations of young India are infinite – both from metros and smaller towns across the country. As global recognition for the potential of India’s edtech ecosystem increases alongside investments and consolidation, we look forward to creating an inclusive job environment for millions of talented Indians. It’s an incredible opportunity to contribute to India’s potential, reputation, and GDP,” said Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder of BYJU’S and the co-chair of IEC

The consortium said the sector has been working on a two-pronged approach to improve overall employability and opportunities for the Indian workforce. While the sector itself has been hiring the best-in-class talent to drive business growth, edtech companies are also training learners across the spectrum to secure better jobs.

It said edtech firms are also responsible for creating ancillary job opportunities to support business operations and growth.

“India’s edtech sector has been extremely purpose-driven and is one of the most in-demand industries for multiple stakeholders. It has been at the forefront of creating and delivering excellence. Therefore, with the outcome-driven business approach we follow, we are sure to create the strongest employment pull within the country for propelling maximum economic growth,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, and chair of the IEC.

A group of edtech players formed IEC in January, weeks after the Education Ministry said it is talking to other ministries to formulate a policy to regulate edtech companies and curb malpractice and monopoly.