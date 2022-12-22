 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

UpGrad pumps in Rs 30 crore in TurningMinds to roll out EdTech products

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

The company TurningMinds was set up in the previous year to provide for the tremendous traction from multiple enterprises for outsourced research as well as product development, thus leveraging its scholar pool.

Asia’s one of the largest EdTech company upGrad has invested Rs 30 crore in TurningMinds for ideating and making technology products for the new economy.

TurningMinds was set up a year back to provide for traction from multiple enterprises for outsourced research as well as product development.

“TuringMinds specialises in taking an idea, quickly building prototypes and accelerators (apps), testing them with the industry, and picking the cherries among them. We are seeing tremendous response from industries globally (SMEs to MNCs) for developing world-class products and services in emerging technology areas like AI and ML,” Prof Anuradha Sharma, President of TurningMinds, said.

It is functional through over 15 offline facilities in the US, India, Europe, UK and the Middle East. Their offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Detroit are operational with professional workforce comprising 250 product engineers, and it aims to double the business in the next quarter.

The brand is in the process of building an ecosystem of senior data scientists and ML engineers through campus recruitment in the country. “Our teams will work as the core team to incubate 50 prototypes (including products and accelerators) and file 8 to 10 patents to support small and medium-scale industries in the next eight months,” Prof Sharma said.

“We have always worked with a very strong industry-centric DNA, and we further saw this as an opportunity to leverage the expertise of our talent through TuringMinds. It provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for industry-focused academicians to directly work with corporates and create business-ready products for them,” Dr Dakshinamurthy V Kolluru, the CEO of uGDX and TurningMinds, said.