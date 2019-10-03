Editor's Take | Will the RBI MPC cut rates again?

The MPC has so far delivered four rate cuts in 2019, reducing the repo rate by 110 percent
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet started on October 1 and they are expected to deliver a decision on October 4.
The MPC has so far delivered four rate cuts in 2019, reducing the repo rate by 110 percent. The most recent rate cut -- August -- was of 35 basis points.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to understand if the MPC will deliver another rate cut.
