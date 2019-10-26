App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Why fewer Indians are looking to migrate to the US

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why the ‘American Dream’ is dwindling among most Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Generations in the past have been known to ardently pursue the ‘American Dream,’ the belief that anyone could attain success in the United States of America where upward mobility is possible for everyone.

However, in more recent times, that dream has been given a harsh reality check with the Donald Trump administration ushering in reforms that have tightened control over the borders and clamped down on the number of immigrants allowed into the country. This has led to students and professionals becoming wary of the ‘American Dream’ as visa processing has only gotten tougher and the time required for extension along with the number of rejections has only risen.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why the ‘American Dream’ is dwindling among most Indians. Thomas also speaks about how the number of Green Cards being dished out has reduced under the Trump admiration which has led to students now preferring destinations such as Canada, New Zealand and Australia to avoid the tough laws adopted by America.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #Business #Editor's Take #video

