you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What is the future of depositors amid the PMC bank crisis?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently placed operational restrictions on the PMC bank, earlier limiting the withdrawal limit to Rs 1,000, which was then revised to Rs 10,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the ongoing crisis with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) at its centre, depositors seem especially worried.

The panic of these investors was at its peak when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently placed operational restrictions on the bank by first limiting the withdrawal limit to Rs 1,000, and then extending it to Rs 10,000.

In this episode on Editor's take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Latha Venkatesh to know more about the issue.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Business #Economy #Editor's Take #PMC Bank crisis #PMC Bank depositor #video

