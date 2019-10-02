Editor's Take | What is the future of depositors amid the PMC bank crisis?

Amid the ongoing crisis with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) at its centre, depositors seem especially worried.

The panic of these investors was at its peak when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently placed operational restrictions on the bank by first limiting the withdrawal limit to Rs 1,000, and then extending it to Rs 10,000.

In this episode on Editor's take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Latha Venkatesh to know more about the issue.

