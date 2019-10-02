Editor's Take | What is the future of depositors amid the PMC bank crisis?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently placed operational restrictions on the PMC bank, earlier limiting the withdrawal limit to Rs 1,000, which was then revised to Rs 10,000.
Amid the ongoing crisis with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) at its centre, depositors seem especially worried.
The panic of these investors was at its peak when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently placed operational restrictions on the bank by first limiting the withdrawal limit to Rs 1,000, and then extending it to Rs 10,000.
In this episode on Editor's take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Latha Venkatesh to know more about the issue.
Watch the video for moreGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 07:56 am