Reporter’s Take | Way forward in Jaypee Infratech insolvency case

NBCC, the government's construction arm has emerged as the clear winner to acquire the embattled realty firm Jaypee Infratech with 97.36 percent vote share in the long pending insolvency case.

The NBCC's resolution plan has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with a 97.36 percent majority.

This is the third round of bidding to find a buyer for the embattled company, which went into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in August 2017.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to find out the way forward in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency case.