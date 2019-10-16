Editor's Take | Trade deficit at 7-month low

Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in the month.
India's exports too contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion in September as a significant dip was witnessed in shipments of petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery, according to government data.
Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in the month.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how India's exports and imports stack up.
Watch the video for more.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:51 pm