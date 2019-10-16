Editor's Take | Trade deficit at 7-month low

India's exports too contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion in September as a significant dip was witnessed in shipments of petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery, according to government data.

Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in the month.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how India's exports and imports stack up.