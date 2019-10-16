App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Trade deficit at 7-month low

Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in the month.


India's exports too contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion in September as a significant dip was witnessed in shipments of petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery, according to government data.

Imports too declined by 13.85 percent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in the month.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how India's exports and imports stack up.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:51 pm

tags #Editor's Take #export #import #trade deficit #video

