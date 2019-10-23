App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Sleep-deprived pilots in cockpits are a ticking time bomb

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why pilots are sleep deprived.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pilots in the country are finding it difficult to cope up with fatigue mostly due to sleep deprivation. Recently a pilot had quit the airline he was working for stating "mindless rostering of pilots" and "financial penalties for reporting sick"as the primary reason for his resignation.

While lack of sleep for pilots can lead to serious consequences in the aviation sector, it endangers their lives and hundreds of others who fly with them.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why pilots are sleep deprived.

Watch the video for more.

 

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 07:50 pm

