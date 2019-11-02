Editor's Take | September core sector output shrinks by 5.2%

Core infrastructure industries output shrunk by 5.2 percent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, data released on October 31 said. The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 percent in September 2018.

Production of seven sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel, and electricity contracted in September.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out why the output in the core sector has declined.

