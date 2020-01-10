Editor's Take | SC stays NCLAT order re-instating Cyrus Mistry

The apex court cited its observation that there were 'lacunae' in the orders passed by the tribunal.
The Supreme Court stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons executive chairman.
The apex court cited its observation that there were 'lacunae' in the orders passed by the tribunal.
Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Moneycontol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to know more about the case.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:55 pm