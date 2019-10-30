Editor's Take | Questions remain over IndiGo's $33 billion order

In a surprise move IndiGo placed an order of 300 A320neo family aircraft, the carrier announced on October 29. The surprise is that the order is worth $33 billion, or the equivalent of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

The order size is numbing, give that 300 airplanes would be added to its fleet, which is nearly half of the combined fleet size of all Indian airlines.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about one of the largest aircraft orders from a single carrier.

