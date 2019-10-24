Editor's Take | Non-oil companies can now retail fuel: What happens next?

The government has approved changes to the fuel retailing policy, wherein marketing and transportation of fuel will now be open to non-oil companies. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on October 23 that the opening up of the sector will increase investments and competition.

To be eligible to get a fuel retail facility, a company will need to have minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what’s could happen next in the fuel sector.