Editor's Take | Non-oil companies can now retail fuel: What happens next?

Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what impact this move could have on the oil sector.
The government has approved changes to the fuel retailing policy, wherein marketing and transportation of fuel will now be open to non-oil companies. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on October 23 that the opening up of the sector will increase investments and competition.
To be eligible to get a fuel retail facility, a company will need to have minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what's could happen next in the fuel sector.
