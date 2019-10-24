App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 160
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Non-oil companies can now retail fuel: What happens next?

Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what impact this move could have on the oil sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has approved changes to the fuel retailing policy, wherein marketing and transportation of fuel will now be open to non-oil companies. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on October 23 that the opening up of the sector will increase investments and competition.

To be eligible to get a fuel retail facility, a company will need to have minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what’s could happen next in the fuel sector.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Editor's Take #Fuel retail #new policy #non-oil firms #Prakash Javadekar #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.