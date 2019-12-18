Editor's Take | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, three years after he was unceremoniously sacked at a board meeting. The tribunal upheld the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as illegal.

NCLAT has given four weeks for the reinstatement of Mistry, allowing Tata Sons to appeal before the Supreme Court within this period. Mistry had alleged that his removal was not in accordance with the Companies Act and that there was rampant mismanagement of affairs across Tata Sons.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to analyse the impact of the decision on Tata Group.