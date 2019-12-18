App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to analyse the impact of the decision on Tata Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, three years after he was unceremoniously sacked at a board meeting. The tribunal upheld the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as illegal.

NCLAT has given four weeks for the reinstatement of Mistry, allowing Tata Sons to appeal before the Supreme Court within this period. Mistry had alleged that his removal was not in accordance with the Companies Act and that there was rampant mismanagement of affairs across Tata Sons.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to analyse the impact of the decision on Tata Group.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Cyrus Mistry #Tata Group #Tata Sons #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.