Editor's Take | M&As of 2019: The stats so far

There were some major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India in 2019. Big-ticket deals grabbed headlines throughout the year, which were primarily surrounding stressed assets at companies. Private equity funds turned strategic acquirers, while numerous conglomerates that had pledged shares to lenders to focus on non-core assets had to dilute stake mostly as they were unable to repay debt.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to find all about big-ticket M&As in the country.