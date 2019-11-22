Editor's Take | India Inc goes flexible on work from home

Several organisations in India are now allowing employees to work-from-home for a fixed period to avoid a two-to-three hour commute. The decision to allow employees the option rests with managers. But many companies allow employees to work from home at least once a week.

The reason behind employees being given this option is to improve their productivity.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Prince Thomas to find out how companies are becoming flexible with work policies.