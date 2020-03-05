Editor's Take | India faces shortage of N95 masks, sanitisers

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if there is a reason to panic.
With new cases of coronavirus reported in India, demand for protective masks and sanitizers has gone up.
Pharmacies and e-commerce websites are running out of these two products. The price of masks has also shot up significantly.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 5, 2020 06:57 pm