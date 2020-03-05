App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:00 PM IST
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | India faces shortage of N95 masks, sanitisers

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if there is a reason to panic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With new cases of coronavirus reported in India, demand for protective masks and sanitizers has gone up.

Pharmacies and e-commerce websites are running out of these two products. The price of masks has also shot up significantly.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if there is a reason to panic.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #COVID19 #Editor's Take #N95 masks #pharma sector #video #WHO

