Editor's Take | Impact of abolishment of DDT in Budget 2020 on MF investors

In Budget 2020, the dividend distribution tax (DDT) was abolished. Instead, dividends were made taxable in the hands of investors. Earlier, companies and mutual funds (MFs) used to pay DDT before distributing dividends to investors.

This move thus meant added taxes for investors who relied mainly on dividends.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to tell us more about this move and how it would impact mutual fund investors.