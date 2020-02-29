Editor's Take | Impact of abolishment of DDT in Budget 2020 on MF investors

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to tell us more about this move and how this would impact mutual fund investors.
In Budget 2020, the dividend distribution tax (DDT) was abolished. Instead, dividends were made taxable in the hands of investors. Earlier, companies and mutual funds (MFs) used to pay DDT before distributing dividends to investors.
This move thus meant added taxes for investors who relied mainly on dividends.
First Published on Feb 29, 2020 10:00 am