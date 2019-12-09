Editor's Take | Here's why foreign airlines are make a beeline for Indian skies

More and more Indian travellers are heading to foreign destinations on holidays, a fact that can be directly connected to the major developments in the aviation sector. To begin with, Vistara has signed a code share agreement with German carrier Lufthansa.

A few days back, United Airlines commenced non-stop services between New Delhi and San Francisco, while VietJet Air - Vietnam's low cost airline - launched direct flights between Hanoi and New Delhi. There are many more airlines that are making a beeline to cash in on these travellers.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why international airlines are making a beeline for India.