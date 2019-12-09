App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Here's why foreign airlines are make a beeline for Indian skies

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why international airlines are making a beeline for India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More and more Indian travellers are heading to foreign destinations on holidays, a fact that can be directly connected to the major developments in the aviation sector. To begin with, Vistara has signed a code share agreement with German carrier Lufthansa.

A few days back, United Airlines commenced non-stop services between New Delhi and San Francisco, while VietJet Air - Vietnam's low cost airline - launched direct flights between Hanoi and New Delhi. There are many more airlines that are making a beeline to cash in on these travellers.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out why international airlines are making a beeline for India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Editor's Take #Indian skies #Jet Airways #Tourism #Travel #video

