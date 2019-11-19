App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:05 PM IST

Editor's Take | Fall in power demand paints a grim picture

As per data from the Central Electricity Authority, October witnessed the steepest fall in electricity demand in at least 12 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumption of electricity can be linked to a country's economic growth and statistics for India reiterate the story of a deepening economic slowdown.

As per data from the Central Electricity Authority, October witnessed the steepest fall in electricity demand in at least 12 years. It was the third consecutive month where demand declined.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out why there's a decline in power consumption and what this means for the economy.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:05 pm

