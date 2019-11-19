Editor's Take | Fall in power demand paints a grim picture

Consumption of electricity can be linked to a country's economic growth and statistics for India reiterate the story of a deepening economic slowdown.

As per data from the Central Electricity Authority, October witnessed the steepest fall in electricity demand in at least 12 years. It was the third consecutive month where demand declined.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out why there's a decline in power consumption and what this means for the economy.