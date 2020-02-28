App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Drug companies in race to find vaccine and eliminate COVID-19

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to find out what drug companies are doing to find a cure for coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak has not only impacted China, but countries around the world are battling the disease with about 3,000 reported deaths so far and over 82,000 confirmed cases. Currently there are no licenced vaccines for COVID-19 and doctors are treating patients with a combination of drugs.

Companies like Serum Institute of India, Gilead Sciences and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) are in the race to develop a vaccine to eliminate the virus.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to find out what drug companies are doing to expedite the development of the vaccine.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Coronavirus Vaccines #Editor's Take #Gilead Sciences #India’s Serum Institute #Remdesivir #video

