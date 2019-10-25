Editor's Take | Decoding India's leap to 63rd spot on Ease of Doing Business ranking

India jumped to the 63rd spot from 77 last year, in World Bank's 2019 Ease of Doing Business rankings. The 14-rank leap is attributed to improvements in seven out of 10 factors on which the ranking is based.

The significant development is expected to attract more foreign investments, provided there are some policy reforms that will make it convenient for foreign investors to pump in funds and reap benefits.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out how India can ensure more companies set up businesses in the country.