Editor's Take | December CPI at over 5-year high: How this impacts economy

India's retail inflation for December stood at 7.35 percent indicating that RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee would not cut interest rates in its February review meet. Food inflation was also quite high, but experts suggest that this could be a temporary spike and would eventually come down.

Core inflation remained below 4 percent, hinting that there was still some time for an economic recovery.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out the implications of a spike in the consumer price index.