you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Boeing looks at India post 737 Max setback

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find what the airplane manufacturer is planning to capitalise on the India market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has forecast that the aviation sector in India will need 2,380 new commercial airplanes over the next 20 The airplanes would cost approximately $330 billion.

India is the second-largest market for Boeing after its home market in the US.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find what the airplane manufacturer is planning to capitalise on the India market.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 10, 2019 11:00 am

tags #aviation #Boeing #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet #video

