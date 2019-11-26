App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | As DHFL heads for resolution, what will happen to depositors' money?

A big question that remains unanswered ahead of DHFL's resolution process is related to the public deposits of around Rs 6,000 crore that are stuck in it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is heading for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

However, a big question that remains unanswered ahead of the resolution process is related to the public deposits of around Rs 6,000 crore that are stuck in DHFL.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to understand more about the issue.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.