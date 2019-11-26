Editor's Take | As DHFL heads for resolution, what will happen to depositors' money?

A big question that remains unanswered ahead of DHFL's resolution process is related to the public deposits of around Rs 6,000 crore that are stuck in it.
Debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is heading for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
However, a big question that remains unanswered ahead of the resolution process is related to the public deposits of around Rs 6,000 crore that are stuck in DHFL.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to understand more about the issue.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:49 pm