App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Air India sale: Will the 2nd attempt take off?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out how what's the development in the government's attempt to sell Air India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is making a second attempt to sell Air India as it strives to meet its disinvestment target. It will completely exit Air India, including in units Air India Express and Air India SATS (AISATS).

Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for the national carrier by March 17, and those that qualify will be intimated by March 31. The ailing carrier is dependent on government largesse to run its operations and now needs a new owner to stay afloat.

In 2018, the government had offered to sell 76 percent stake in the airline, but no buyer had stepped up. The national carrier’s net loss ballooned to Rs 8,556 crore in FY19 from Rs 5,348 crore the previous year. It has total liabilities now stand at over Rs 52,000 crore.

Close

To attract suitors, the government has parked Rs 30,000 crore of debt and liabilities in a special purpose vehicle, so a new owner will incur Rs 23,286 crore in debt, taken for aircraft purchases.

related news

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out how what’s the development in the government’s attempt to sell Air India.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Air India #Air India sale #divestment #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.