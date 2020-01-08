Editor's Take | Air India disinvestment: Will new terms attract suitors?

A Group of Ministers (GoM) has approved the plan to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) for the disinvestment of Air India. Details of the EoI will be out within the next two weeks.

The government is planning to restart the process to sell its entire state in the state-owned carrier along with Air India Express and AISATS.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to find out the process would be different, from its earlier attempt of Air India’s disinvestment.