App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Air India disinvestment: Will new terms attract suitors?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to find out the process would be different, from its earlier attempt of Air India’s disinvestment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Group of Ministers (GoM) has approved the plan to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) for the disinvestment of Air India. Details of the EoI will be out within the next two weeks.

The government is planning to restart the process to sell its entire state in the state-owned carrier along with Air India Express and AISATS.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to find out the process would be different, from its earlier attempt of Air India’s disinvestment.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Air India #Air India disinvestment #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.