Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Adani Group eyes Air India, looks to enter domestic market

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Ashwin Mohan to discuss what Adani's potential bid could mean for Air India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Adani Group could bid for Air India come March 17 as the government has put up 100 percent stake in the national carrier up for sale. If the deal comes through, Adani Group could make a big-bang entry into the domestic airline market.

The last to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for the carrier is March 17.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Ashwin Mohan to discuss what the potential bid means for the conglomerate and Air India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Adani Group #Air India #airlines #industry #video

