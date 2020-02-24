Editor's Take | Adani Group eyes Air India, looks to enter domestic market

Adani Group could bid for Air India come March 17 as the government has put up 100 percent stake in the national carrier up for sale. If the deal comes through, Adani Group could make a big-bang entry into the domestic airline market.

The last to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for the carrier is March 17.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Ashwin Mohan to discuss what the potential bid means for the conglomerate and Air India.