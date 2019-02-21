Editor's Take | 2 years on, N Chandrasekaran yet to stamp his legacy at Tata

There are many questions investors will seek to find answers for as N Chandrasekaran completes two years at the helm of Tata Sons.

For instance, Tata Steel has almost 300 subsidiaries and associate companies and clearing this web will be important for Chandra. Once it is nimble, will he be able to scale up the steelmaker - the third largest company in Tata Group - and get back its crown from JSW Steel in the Indian steel marathon?

Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks to Prince Mathews Thomas to find out whether Chandra has managed to make a difference at Tata.

