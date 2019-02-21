App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | 2 years on, N Chandrasekaran yet to stamp his legacy at Tata

There are many queries the Tata Sons chairman will face from investors as he completes two years at the helm of the company.

There are many questions investors will seek to find answers for as N Chandrasekaran completes two years at the helm of Tata Sons.

For instance, Tata Steel has almost 300 subsidiaries and associate companies and clearing this web will be important for Chandra. Once it is nimble, will he be able to scale up the steelmaker - the third largest company in Tata Group - and get back its crown from JSW Steel in the Indian steel marathon?

Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks to Prince Mathews Thomas to find out whether Chandra has managed to make a difference at Tata.

Watch the video for more.

 
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:51 pm

