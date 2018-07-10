Edelweiss Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for small cap fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in small-cap stocks, according to the draft offer document on SEBI's website.

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies, while up to 35 percent will be deployed in companies other than small cap companies.

It also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent of its assets in debt and money market instruments.

Other features of the scheme are:

Regular and directGrowth and dividendRs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter1 percent if investments are redeemed or switched out of units within 365 days from the date of allotmentHarshad Patwardhan*Nifty Smallcap 250 TR Index