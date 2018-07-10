App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for small cap fund

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies


Edelweiss Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch  Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in small-cap stocks, according to the draft offer document on SEBI's website.

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies, while up to 35 percent will be deployed in companies other than small cap companies.

It also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent of its assets in debt and money market instruments.

Other features of the scheme are:

* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed or switched out of units        within 365 days from the  date of allotment
* Fund manager: Harshad Patwardhan* Performance benchmark: Nifty Smallcap 250 TR Index
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:42 pm

tags #Business #Edelweiss Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.