Edelweiss Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for overnight scheme

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Edelweiss Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The scheme will allocate its entire corpus in debt securities and money market instruments with residual maturity of the next business day.

Other features --

Plans: Regular and direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit load: Nil

Fund manager: Rahul Dedhia and Gautam Kaul