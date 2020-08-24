172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|edelweiss-mobile-app-reports-65-growth-in-users-5747261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss mobile app reports 65% growth in users

Around 58 percent of the increase has come from Tier 2 and 3 cities, prompting Edelweiss Mobile Trader to offer services in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil as well.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Edelweiss Wealth Management, a part of Edelweiss’ Global Investment Advisory, has announced a 65 percent YoY increase in its user base in India for its mobile trading application.

More than 58 percent of the increase in the active user base of Edelweiss Mobile Trader (EMT) has been in non-metro cities, reaffirming the trend of trading picking up in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Edelweiss Mobile Trader is expanding its reach by offering services in three languages—Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil, the company said.

“We are poised on the verge of tremendous and unprecedented change and the BFSI industry has kept pace with developments, staying relevant to emerging investor needs. The fact that the highest user base for EMT, stems from non-metros, validates our commitment to innovation and client-centric DNA," said Rahul Jain, Head – Edelweiss Wealth Management.

Edelweiss Wealth Management has also seen an increase of 677 percent in account openings through EMT, in Q1FY21 as compared to Q1FY20.

The company attributed the growth to customised and unbiased advisory provided to investors through user-friendly and advanced technology platforms that have been developed in-house.

"I am specially proud to share that around 12 percent of the user base is from Gujarati-speaking non-metro cities while more than 20 percent of the user base comes from Hindi-speaking non-metros. Bharat is growing and with this customisation of having EMT UI available in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil, we have now ensured that they have the necessary tools and advisory, to further compound their wealth,” Jain said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 01:07 pm

